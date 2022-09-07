Tegan & Sara Cover Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today”

Home News Roy Lott September 7th, 2022 - 2:09 PM

Tegan and Sara have shared a cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ classic hit “Today” for the Amazon Originals series. The cover is expected to be released tomorrow, The sister duo shared the news on Instagram along with photos of Sara’s high school bedroom, with posters of the Smashing pumpkins plastered all over. “One of our absolute favorite bands growing up was @smashingpumpkins” the band captioned the post. “Swipe to see Sara’s bedroom in high school as proof. We slept in the Marlborough Mall parking lot for tickets to their Melon Collie and the Infinite Sadness tour in 1996 and that’s probably all we need to say for Calgarians to know that we were DIE HARD fans!” They also teased some more surprises coming up for fans in the near future. “Expect more surprises tomorrow related to this cover and High School tomorrow, hint hint. Bye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara)

Tegan and Sara’s upcoming album Crybaby is set to be released on October 26 2022 via Mom+Pop Music, which includes their latest tracks “F*****g Up What Matters” and “Yellow.” A North American tour will follow beginning on album release day in Philadelphia, PA. The month-long trek will conclude on November 19 in Vancouver, BC.

Photo Credit: April Siese