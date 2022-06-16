Simple Minds Announce New Album Direction Of The Heart For October 2022 Release, Share New Single “Vision Thing”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2022 - 12:31 AM

Simple Minds has released their single Vision Thing from their eighteenth studio album Direction Of The Heart. Although the nine tracks will be released on October 21st, the music finds the band in their most creative moments. Vision Thing is a tune that has amazing drum playing, beautiful synth washes and epic guitar playing. Other than the instrumentation the story behind the lyrics makes this piece more meaningful. Each word in the song is a tribute to lead singer Jim Kerr’s father who died in 2019.

Vision Thing opens things up for a nine-track album and it manages to capture of past and present of Simple Minds as band who has seen over the past 10 years how the music can capture the memories of the band’s early days.

Most of the tunes were created in Sicily and because the band could not to come to the UK due to the quarantine rules, this album was recorded at Hamburg’s Chameleon Studios. Simple Minds produced the album and later enlisted Andy Wright (Massive Attack, Echo & The Bunnymen) and Gavin Goldberg (Simply Red, KT Tunstall) for additional production, drummer Cherisse Osei and vocalist Sarah Brown joined them on some of the tracks by recording their parts separately in London. Album guests includes Sparks’ frontman Russell Mael and songwriter Gary Clark.

“How to make a feel-good ‘Electro-rock’ record, during the very worst of times? Direction Of The Heart is the result of that challenge. Who would have thought we’d have so much fun creating it?” said Kerr.

