Alex Lilly Shares Anthemic New Single “Pure Drivel”

American singer-songwriter Alex Lilly has returned with her latest song “Pure Drivel”, the lead single from her forthcoming album Repetition Is A Sin which is set to arrive on October 21 via Release Me Records. The track follows her previous release “Frank” which was released last month. Repetition Is A Sin follows Lilly’s debut studio album 2% Milk which was released back in 2019.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new track, Lilly commented, “I was in a book club over the pandemic,” She continues, adding, “We read some DH Lawrence, an author who’s been banned in the past. It was an interesting club as we mostly drank and smoked and never finished a single book. I’m not proud of this fact! But it was a break from boredom and Beck read us the first chapter of ‘Moby Dick.’”

The song begins with robotic cadence that are delivered in a thoughtful, measured manner. Its lyricism is an ode to banned books whose themes are often challenged in schools and other public spaces such as libraries whether they be LGBTQIA+ or racial justice based. The track would be fitting for a romcom about a nerdy and rebellious hopeless romantic. Musically, the song is an synth filled anthem to booklovers and librarians alike with a bouncy beat and melodious vocals courtesy of the talented Lilly.

Repetition Is A Sin Track List

1. Pure Drivel

2. Frank

3. I’m Getting Better At Falling In Love

4. Spirit

5. Rosalind

6. Delight Me

7. Human

8. Melinda

9. Afternoon In Bloom

10. Bugs Bunny

11. Built For Chaos