mxdwn PREMIERE: Alex Lilly Drops Synth-Pop Jam “Frank” From Her Upcoming New Album Repetition Is A Sin for Oct 2022 Release

Alex Lilly, an American singer-songwriter and has performed with bands such as Beck, Lorde, and The Bird and the Bee on tour and, since 2010 has been a member of The Living Sisters, a supergroup that includes Inara George of The Bird and the Bee, Becky Stark of Lavender Diamond and solo artist Eleni Mandell.

Lilly’s first solo album, 2% Milk, was released in 2019 on George’s label Release Me Records and has had many rave reviews. Her second upcoming solo album, Repetition Is A Sin, will be released on Oct 21, 2022, by Release Me Records.

Alex Lilly’s synth-pop jam “Frank,” exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music, gives listeners a brilliant insight into Lilly’s creative mindset when it comes to songwriting. There was also a feeling of emotional vulnerability that bleeds throughout the song in a quirky way. We are sent on a hilarious journey, and it begs a curious question. Who is Frank?

Well, this is what Lilly had to say about who Frank is, and her response is quite epic.

“The people mentioned in ‘Frank’ are all real people, except for ‘Frank.’ These include Barbara (Gruska), my best friend, drummer and musician who I’ve played with since the early days. Also, John (Vanderslice), a songwriter and cat lover whose studio I recorded much of the new record at. Vikram Devasthali is a trombonist who plays on this very song! Inara (George) is a songstress and one-half of The Bird and The Bee whose music I heard when I first moved to Los Angeles and fell in love with. Daiana (Feuer) is a ukulele shredder and photographer. ‘Frank,’ the man sitting in a burning chair at the bar… I don’t know who he is. Maybe I will someday,” said Alex Lilly.

