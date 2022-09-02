Rhye’s Michael Milosh Sues Ex-Wife’s Attorneys Over Alleged Sexual Abuse Case

Home News Federico Cardenas September 2nd, 2022 - 11:00 PM

Michael Milosh, frontman of the Canadian R&B outfit Rhye, has filed a lawsuit against the attorneys of his ex-wife, actress Alexa Nikolas. The suit follows a previous lawsuit filed by Nikolas in 2021 and later voluntarily dropped. Milosh’s lawsuit accuses Nikolas’ attorneys of malicious prosecution.

Nikolas’ original lawsuit, filed in August of 2021, accused the musician of alleged grooming and sexual abuse. The suit further argued that Milosh “utilized his power of authority and seniority over [Nikolas], as well as years of sexual grooming of [Nikolas] as a minor child, to manipulate her into trusting him.” The case intended to prosecute the artist in the Los Angeles court for alleged sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, violating California’s Tom Bane Civil Rights Act, and negligence.

In May, Nikolas dropped the lawsuit, while Milosh remained steadfast in his claim that Nikolas’ accusations were lies.

Now, Stereogum reports that the Rhye frontman has retaliated with a suit against Nikolas’ attorneys, arguing that they allegedly maliciously prosecuted him. Milosh has stated that the August lawsuit caused him “well over $10,000,000 in actual damages,” planning to sue the attorneys for that amount as well as punative damages. The suit will also argue that Milosh and Nikolas’ divorce prevented her from filing the lawsuit.

Alan Greenberg, a representative from Greenberg Cross, a firm that Milosh is suing, described this latest lawsuit as “completely baseless and will be thrown out of court in short order.” Nikolas has previously indicated that she may be open to refiling her lawsuit.

In 2021, Rhye released their latest album, Home.