Long Lost Motorhead Iron Fist Short Film Restored Featuring Previously Unreleased Song

Federico Cardenas September 2nd, 2022 - 10:11 PM

On September 2, the renowned metal titans Motorhead dropped a short film originally recorded in 1982 but lost to time. According to Consequence, the film had been “confined to a dodgy bootleg VHS” until it was restored and made ready for public consumption.

While the original film was made to be played alongside “Mars, Bringer of War” by the famed composer Gustav Holst, Motorhead’s new version of the film features their previously unreleased instrumental “Ripsaw Teardown.”

The thrilling and heavy unreleased track compliments the exciting imagery of the band’s members prowling through the remains of a great battle in costumes, before finding the “iron fist” amid the rubble. The film was created in support of Motorhead’s 1982 album Iron Fist. Fans were first able to see the restored film live onstage at the band’s tour supporting the band’s reissue of the classic project and celebrating the project’s 40th anniversary.

The 40th anniversary reissue includes a remaster of the 1982 original project, as well as recordings of various unreleased songs and demos. Fans who order the reissue will be able to see footage of a concert filmed in 1982, as well as a 20 page booklet telling the album’s story in full. The reissue of Iron Fist is available for pre-order here. Watch the footage of the “Iron Fist” trailer, set to “Ripsaw Teardown” via YouTube below,

Members of acts including Pantera and Exodus have recently joined together to offer a cover of Motorhead’s classic track “Ace of Spades.” Motorhead’s late frontman Lemmy Kilmister was recently memorialized at Hellfest 2022.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat