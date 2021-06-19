Demons Release Energetic Live Video for “Play Acting Virtue”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan June 19th, 2021 - 6:30 PM

Punk band Demons have unveiled an energetic new live music video for their track “Play Acting Virtue.” The video arrives as a celebration since Demons is performing in their first show in over a year.

“Play Acting Virtue” is led by crunchy, dark punk rock guitars, gritty, screaming vocals and uptempo drums. It’s nothing but high-energy, intensity and flare from the group. About 40 seconds into the song, it breaks down into a catchy electric guitar line, punctuated every two steps by a head-bobbing drum groove. There is a small part of the song that takes the energy level down, as lead vocalist Mathias Carlsson is talking instead of yelling. Soon after is a see-sawing guitar line that is slightly reminiscent of a European ambulance driving away.

The music video is from Demons’ last show in March 2020 with DOA and Dead Kennedys at the NorVa in Norfolk, Virginia. The band is rocking out on stage and the crowd is picking up from their energy by dancing along as well. The video uses a distorted color effect on many of the large hits in the song, along with a shaky camera effect. It adds to the intensity on display live on stage.

Demons recently released an LP titled Privation, with “Play Acting Virtue” landing on it. The album focuses around themes of loss and deprivation, in personal, cultural and political aspects. The entire album is filled to the brim with energy and head-banging guitar riffs.