UTOPiAfest Coming To An End In 2023

Skyy Rincon September 1st, 2022 - 7:44 PM

Shovels and Rope

In a recent press release, Chief Experiential Architect, Travis Sutherland explained that UTOPiAfest is coming to an end after the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 editions of the music festival. Reasons for the festival’s termination include financial struggles as well as other professional and personal commitments.

“I never could have imagined where the fest would go, or for how long, certainly not when it would end,” Sutherland explained in a statement, adding, “Unfortunately, it is still as much of a financial struggle as it ever was. In the meantime, I’ve also started a family, and opened a couple of businesses! It has become more difficult to manage the risk and stress of the festival, now that I have other people and things that depend on me. I never could’ve dreamed of opening a venue, especially one like Meridian. It is an incredible opportunity to bring the energy of what we’ve all created at UTOPiA, into a space that we can enjoy year round. Meridian will require more of my focus and time to find its potential, much deservedly!”

The second to last UTOPiA festival is scheduled to take place later this year on October 14 and 15 in Burnet, Texas at Reveille Peak Ranch. The lineup includes Shovels & Rope, Victor Wooten’s Bass Extremes, Chali 2NA With Brownout, Sir Woman, Suzanne Santo, The NTH Power, Sinkane, Jane Leo, Heartbyrne, Sego, J Brave, Ume, Beat Root Revival, Erin Ivey, Mixer Rogers, Viben & The Submersibles, Swimwear Department, Sid Fly, San Antonio Pipes & Drums and Anam Cara. There will also be a pre-party on Thursday with Utopia Players featuring Nikki Glaspie, The Watters and Rattlesnake Milk. The festival goes beyond the music including activities like hiking, biking, yoga, disc golf, horseback riding, various workshops and even a silent disco!

The last UTOPiA festival is currently scheduled to take place on May 5 and 6 in Burnet, Texas at Reveille Peak Ranch. The lineup for the 2023 festival has yet to be officially announced.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer