Accessible Festivals Launch Free Concert Program For Disabled Music Fans

The non-profit organization Accessible Festivals, dedicated to making music festivals and other live events available to disabled music fans, has announced a new program entitled the The Dan Grover Memorial Ticket Grant Program. Consequence of Sound reports that this new program intends to provide free tickets to over 2 dozen upcoming music events.

True to Accessible Festivals’ mission, the grant program will apply to people affected by disabilities either lifelong or new, allowing people of all abilities attend concerts, festivals and conventions. All 2 dozen of the participating music events must comply with the standards set up for music festivals by the Americans with Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible Design (ADA), with participating events including Rolling Loud New York, Firefly, Made in America and others.

According to Consequence, Dan Grover, the program’s namesake, was actively involved in making sure that musical events, including Life is Beautiful and Outside Lands, complied with ADA standards, and was one of the first Accessibility Consultants working in live music. Grover created SeeTheShow Consulting, a consulting company dedicated to allowing “disabled patrons to not only get through the doors, but for them to have an enjoyable and memorable experience as well.”

The Dan Grover Memorial Ticket Grant Program intends to carry on the work and legacy of Grover, who tragically passed away in July. On top of this new program and other efforts throughout the world of live music, Accessible Festivals hosted its own Inclusion Festival in July.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi