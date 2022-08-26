William Orbit Releases New Album The Painter

Home News Alexandra Kozicki August 26th, 2022 - 8:09 PM

Dance and electronic music pioneer William Orbit has released his new album The Painter. The album, Orbit’s first in over eight years, includes the singles “Bank of Wildflowers,” “Colours Colliding,” and “Planet Sunrise,” which were previously released singles that blew fans away. The Painter also features contributions from Ali Love, Beth Orton, Gloria Kaba, Hukwe Zawose, Katie Melua, Laurie Mayer, Lido Pimienta and Natalie Walker, who add their own unique flavor to the mix.

The album’s title is a nod to one of Orbit’s other passions – painting. In fact, Orbit designed and painted all of the artwork for The Painter himself. The album is a return to form for the legendary producer, who has been responsible for over 200 million record sales and multiple Grammy and Ivor Novello Award wins over the course of his six-decade career.

“I felt as on fire as I last did in about 1996!” Orbit said of making the album. 1996 was an era for Orbit when he was unquestionably the world’s producer-of-choice, working with the likes of U2, Blur, Madonna, and All Saints. The Painter is a return to that level of creativity and passion.

His twelfth studio album’s name came upon him after he came across a flyer for ‘vino and Van Gogh’ (adult art classes) – “you turn up, get drunk and mess around with cheap acrylics. I fell in love with it!” – it influenced the making of this album, realizing whilst making it it was… “a very painty kind of album.”

Orbit has exciting plans for The Painter. It is as much a revival for him, as a personal revelation regarding his return to his passions. “I want people to hear this,” he states. “I’m going to do some amazing versions of the songs, and I’m going to tour it. I’ll work this album really hard! And then, after all this, I’ll go and produce for other artists again and become a pop tart. Because…” He pauses, and with a mix of amazement and relief, he adds: “…I like making music again!”

Check out one of the tracks “I Paint What I See (feat. Beth Orton)” below. You can order The Painter here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Painter Tracklisting:

1. Duende (feat. Katie Melua)

2. Bank of Wildflowers (feat. Georgia)

3. I Paint What I See (feat. Beth Orton)

4. Heshima kwa Hukwe (feat. Hukwe Zawose)

5. Nuestra Situación (feat. Lido Pimienta)

6. The Diver (feat. Natalie Walker)

7. Colours Colliding (feat. Polly Scattergood)

8. Gold Coast

9. Second Moon

10. Promethean Lies (feat. Ali Love)

11. Planet Sunrise

12. No Other World (feat. Beth Orton)

13. Free Glo (feat. Gloria Kaba and Laurie Mayer)