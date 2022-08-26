Crowded House Postpone North American Tour Dates Due To Injury

Home News Alexandra Kozicki August 26th, 2022 - 7:32 PM

Australian pop band Crowded House has announced that they will postpone their long-awaited North American tour due to an injury sustained by drummer Elroy Finn. Finn has been diagnosed with a lower back injury and is currently undergoing treatment, according to Consequence.

The tour, which was set to kick off in May, was scheduled in support of the band’s comeback album, Dreamers Are Waiting. This is the first album release from the band in 11 years, and their first North American tour in 12 years.

“Our drummer Elroy is currently suffering a painful lower back injury and is receiving medical treatment for it. We are advised that there may be some risk in the recovery process for him to play shows at this time,” lead singer, and father to Elroy, Neil Finn said in a statement. “The good health and future well-being of the band members has to be our priority and we have been assured that Elroy will fully recover in a matter of weeks given rest and rehabilitation.”

Elyor added, “[We] want to bring our fans in North America the show at full strength, which is what you deserve. We apologize to all those who bought tickets for this tour but we will be announcing a new schedule as soon as we can.”

Crowded House fans with tickets to the tour are advised to hold on to their tickets, as they will be valid for the new tour dates once they are announced. The band has expressed their disappointment in having to postpone the tour, seeing as they had to postpone their last tour as well, but are still hopeful that Finn will make a full recovery soon.