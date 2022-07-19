Gogol Bordello Announces New Album Solidaritine for Sept 2022 Release and Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Gabriela Huselton July 19th, 2022 - 1:36 PM

Gogol Bordello’s eighth album Solidaritine is inspired by survival in the face of adversity. The seven-piece band is made up of members from many countries such as Ukraine, Ecuador and Russia and their music is just as diverse, ranging from punk, gypsy and dub to folk and Latin swing. Gogol Bordello frontman Eugene Hutz discusses the meaning behind their newest project. “Our music was always about perseverance,” exclaims Eugene. “Rock ‘n’ roll comes out of a real place. Take a group of people who have endured immigrant traumas and dislocation. They create music, get successful together, become more baroque and experimental, and experience some years of relative calm. All of a sudden, humankind encounters these problems like the pandemic and the war. This is when rock ‘n’ roll is the most necessary and where we perform the best.”

Hutz says, “We just want to give the world a timeless album with messages of human potential and power.” The album focuses on a theme that can be applied to the pandemic and the war going on in his native country Ukraine. It is scheduled to be released September 16, 2022 via Casa Gogol/Cooking Vinyl.

The band worked with New York underground icon Walter Schreifels to create a sound that is rife with the insurgent sound of survival. Schreifels explains, “The album is really about uniting the people of goodwill. Releasing any kind of art that doesn’t address the situation in Ukraine right now would be pretty despicable.”

Solidaritine Tracklist

1. Shot of Solidaritine

2. Focus Coin

3. Blueprint

4. The Era of the End of Eras (feat. HR)

5. I’m Coming Out

6. Knack For Life

7. The Great Hunt of Idiot Savant

8. Take Only What You Can Carry (feat. KAZKA)

9. My Imaginary Son

10. Forces of Victory (feat. Serhiy Zhadan and KAZKA)

11. Fire On Ice Floe

12. Gut Guidance

13. Huckleberry Generation

Gogol Bordello Fall 2022 Tour Dates

10/2o Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/21 Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

10/22 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/23 Waukegan, IL @ The Genesee Theatre

10/25 Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

10/26 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/28 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/29 San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

10/31 Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

11/01 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

11/03 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana

11/04 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/05 Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

11/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

11/09 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

11/10 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/12 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/13 Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

11/14 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre