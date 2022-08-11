Razor Announces First New Album In 25 Years Cycle Of Contempt For September 2022 Release, Share Lead Single “Flames Of Hatred”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 11th, 2022 - 6:29 PM

Canadian thrash metal band Razor has triumphantly returned with their first new album in 25 years entitled Cycle Of Contempt. According to Blabbermouth, the record is set to arrive on September 23 via Relapse Records. The band has also shared their lead single “Flames Of Hatred.”

On the songwriting process for the album, guitarist Dave Carlo, “I tried to write songs that everybody could listen to and say, ‘Yeah, I know a guy who’s done that to me or done this, or I know that situation. I can relate to that,'” He continued, adding, “And I didn’t want to make everything specifically about me because when you do that, you exclude people. I wanted to include everyone that’s ever felt pissed off about anything.”

The lyricism addresses today’s global issues including wealth inequality, racism and genocide. The song’s instrumentation and vocals match the rage and anger of the lyrics with chugging guitar riffs and raspy screams of indignation. The lyric video is equally dark with visuals of burning buildings, flames and smoke suffocating the sky blended with footage of electrifying live performances.

Cycle Of Contempt marks the band’s first new record since Decibels which was released in August 1997 to critical acclaim. It was the band’s first album since their 1991 release Open Hostility and it was the only album to include drummer Rich Oosterbosch and the last record to feature bassist Jon Armstrong.

Cycle Of Contempt Tracklisting

1. Flames of Hatred

2. Jabroni

3. Off My Meds

4. A Bitter Pill

5. Crossed

6. First Rate Hate

7. Cycle of Contempt

8. Punch Your Face In

9. All Fist Fighting

10. Darkness Falls

11. King Shit