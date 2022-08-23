California Legislature Passes Rap Lyrics Bill; Governor Newsom Reportedly Expected To Sign Bill

Home News Skyy Rincon August 23rd, 2022 - 11:43 AM

According to Pitchfork, both the California Senate and Assembly have unanimously approved a new bill targeting the use of rap lyrics as evidence in a court a law. The bill, written by Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, would restrict the use of rap lyrics in court unless prosecutors could make a case that they are directly related to the suit in question. AB 2799’s main objective is to make sure that racial biases are eliminated from such court proceedings.

AB 2799 will now be making its way to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk where he is reportedly expected to sign the bill into law. The bill would also require courts to consider testimony regarding rap as a genre of expression as well as information related to research studies about racial bias.

Discussing the bill’s ultimate goal, Jones-Sawyer offered, “We should not stymie the creative expression of artists. Unfortunately, racial biases play a role when talking about musical genres. Rap music lyrics share many similarities to that of other musical categories yet are singled out by the judicial system to characterize an artist,” He continued, adding, “AB 2799 would disallow prosecutors from triggering racial biases or reinforcing racial stereotypes and it gives judges guidance on the use of creative expression in court.”

A bill with similar goals was passed in the New York State Senate earlier this year, however the bill did no successfully pass in the State Assembly. That bill was written by Jamaal Bailey of the Bronx District and Brad Hoylman of Manhattan. Jay-Z, Killer Mike, Big Sean and more supported the New York bill.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna