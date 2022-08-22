Sleep Unveil Dopesmoker Deluxe LP With Real Cannabis Leaves Pressed In Vinyl

Home News Skyy Rincon August 22nd, 2022 - 6:04 PM

California-based heavy metal band Sleep recently teamed up with Third Man Records to announce the reissue of their landmark album Dopesmoker which will be available on black vinyl starting Friday, August 26. A second vinyl variant containing real cannabis leaves pressed into PVC will also be arriving, however, it is exclusively available for purchase at Third Man Records’ storefront shop in Detroit, Michigan. An exclusive deep cut entitled “Hot Lava Man” is now currently available in the digital format for the first time ever.

A press release on the release offers, “Manufactured by the custom, bespoke vinyl experts at Third Man Pressing in Detroit (in partnership with Doghouse Farms Premium Cannabis), this beautiful vinyl contains the quintessential representation of Sleep’s plant of choice, the seven-pointed pot leaf embedded in a “mosquito-in-amber” fashion within the LP.”

Dopesmoker was originally recorded in 1996 but was released under the name Jerusalem in 1999 after the band had broken up due to issues with their record label at the time. In 2003, the album was finally released under the original name via Tee Pee Records, however, the reissues, both physical and digital did not include “Hot Lava Man.”

Just last month, Third Man Records solidified another classic band’s discography with the announcement of Primus: The Revenant Juke — A Collection of Fables and Farce. The box set includes six 7-inch vinyl pressings featuring the highlights of six different Primus albums including their 1990 debut studio album Frizzle Fry, 1991’s Sailing The Seas Of Cheese, 1993’s Pork Soda, 1995’s Tales From The Punch Bowl, 1998’s The Brown Album and 1999’s The Antipop.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat