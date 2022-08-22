Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty To Drug & Distribution Charge, Facing 5 To 40 Years In Prison

Home News Skyy Rincon August 22nd, 2022 - 2:14 PM

According to Complex, Willie Junior Maxwell II, better known as Fetty Wap, has plead guilty in a Long Island federal court to conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. He is now facing a minimum mandatory sentence of five years or up to a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Ben Feuerherd, federal court reporter for the New York Post was one of the first to announce the news via Twitter this morning. Feuerherd tweeted that the rapper’s lawyer emphasized that, “He is not cooperating, I want that to be very, very clear. This is a standard plea” in a statement given outside of court.

Outside of court, Fetty’s attorney says: “He is NOT cooperating. I want that to be very, very clear. This is a standard plea.” — Ben Feuerherd (@benfeuerherd) August 22, 2022

Maxwell was arrested back in October 2021 on federal drug charges which claimed that he was allegedly participating in a drug trafficking ring reaching across the United States. Maxwell and others were accused of allegedly obtaining more than 100 kilograms of various drugs including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine. They were also purported to have transported the drugs from the west coast of the U.S. for distribution in New York and New Jersey. Maxwell remains in custody with no sentencing date set as of publishing time.

Maxwell’s latest mixtape The Butterfly Effect was released last year on October 22. Prior to that, he released the record You Know The Vibes on December 11, 2020. His debut hit single “Trap Queen” was released ahead of his debut self-titled album which arrived in September 2015.