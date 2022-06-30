Kanye West Sued Over Sample of Donda 2’s “Flowers”

Kanye West is being sued by Ultra International Music Publishing (UIMP) in a New York court over claims that the rapper allegedly sampled Marshall Jefferson’s 1986 song “Move Your Body” without proper authorization. UIMP claims that West made use of the sample in his 2022 song “Flowers”, and that West allegedly deliberately sampled Jefferson’s song despite knowing that he did not have the proper licensing, which is owned by UIMP. Pitchfork reports that UIMP is therefore seeking damages, profits, a cease in distribution of the song, and a jury trial.

The lawsuit in part reads, “West has not ceased distribution of ‘Flowers.’ Defendants’ conduct is willful and deliberate. Defendants know and have been informed that they do not possess a license to utilize the Composition in the Unauthorized Work, and yet continue to willfully infringe in blatant disregard of UIMP’s rights of ownership.”

Earlier this year, West became involved in a similar lawsuit over claims that the band King Crimson allegedly did not receive proper royalties for the sampling of their song “21st Century Schizoid Man”, which appears in West’s 2010 single “Power”, due to a miscalculation.