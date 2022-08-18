Warpaint Shares New Black-And-White Music Video For “Hips”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 18th, 2022 - 1:42 PM

California-based indie rock band Warpaint just shared the music video for their single “Hips.” “Hips” serves as the second track from their first album in six years Radiate Like This which was released earlier this year on May 6.

The black-and-white music video was directed by Jim Hosking and is simultaneous bizarre and entertaining. The video opens with two women who stop on adjacent street corners, staring one another down as they sway their hips from side to side. They then join together and meet several other women who are all dressed in identical outfits. At the end of the video, the women all hold hands while walking on the beach, once again dressed in the same exact swimsuits.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the music video, Hosking explained, “‘Hips’ has a scuttling intensity to it. It sounds like someone desperately trying to find something. Or at least that’s what it seemed to me. I listened to it repeatedly and kept seeing women desperately searching for each other in a seaside town. Ideas present themselves and it’s not about logic or reason, it’s about emotion. And here the emotion suggested identically dressed women finding each other in an old seaside town in England called Southend On Sea. “

Warpaint will be kicking off their North American trek tonight (August 18) with a show in Santa Ana, California at The Observatory. They will also visit Nevada and Washington before heading up to Canada to perform in Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on August 26. After a brief show in Portland, Oregon on the 27th, the band will then perform at Foro Indierocks in Mexico City on the 30th and 31st before ending their time in Mexico with a show in Guadalajara on September 1. The tour will officially conclude with a concert in Tuscon, Arizona at Hotel Congress on September 4.

Warpaint Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

8/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory †

8/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ John Anson Ford Theatre †

8/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho 2022 †

8/22 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre †

8/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades †

8/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile †

8/26 – Vancouver, B.C. @ The Commodore Ballroom †

8/27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall †

8/30 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indierocks!

8/31 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indierocks!

9/1 – Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage

9/4 – Tuscon, AZ @ Hotel Congress

† With Goldensuns & JennyLee

