Sum-41’s Deryck Whibley Sells Publishing and Recording Music Catalog to Harbourview

Deryck Whibley, the founder and only permanent member of Sum-41, has sold his publishing and recording music catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners, a global asset management company. According to Blabbermouth, the company has acquired nearly 40 catalogs since launching nine months ago.

Whibley has an extensive music catalog; Sum-41 has been active since the late 1990s and has sold over 15 million records to date. The band has gained a Grammy nomination, two Juno Awards (with seven nominations in total), a Kerrang! Award, and multiple Alternative Press Music Awards. Additionally, Whibley has an active solo career as a producer and mixer.

Sum-41 has an extensive history. In its nearly 30 year run, it’s made countless appearances at the now-defunct Warped Tour, which launched only one year before the band’s founding. Just last year, it joined forces with The Used to remotely record covers of Rage Against the Machine. Its weathered some dangerous incidents in the past, but has always managed to come out on top.