Nicolas Cage Fighter Share Energetic New Music Video For “Static Abyss”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 18th, 2022 - 8:19 PM

On July 22, 2022 Australian metallic hardcore band Nicolas Cage Fighter released their debut full-length studio album The Bones That Grew From Pain via Metal Blade Records. The record’s fourth track has now received its own accompanying music video.

The video is energetic, following the band as they perform the track in a seemingly empty warehouse. As the song title suggests, there are bouts of static mixed in with the footage to offer a vintage feel. Overall, the track and the video are entertaining and will have you head banging.

Speaking on the new song and video, the band offered, “Static Abyss is one of our personal favorites from the album, and it’s an absolute killer live. The lyrics driving this song are about humanity’s impact on the planet, and the necessity for us as individuals to play our part in making a positive change to the world around us,” They continued, “There’s plenty of riffs to get violent to and some super catchy grooves that have us banging our heads hard every time we play it. There’s a little bit of everything in this one that’s certain to get you up off your feet and into the pit. We’re incredibly proud of this music video and thrilled that we’re finally able to share it with everyone.”

The band originally formed back in 2011 in Ballarat, Victoria. Guitarist Justin Ellis and bassist Tom Bardwell have experience in hardcore while drummer Matt Davenport hails from the death metal scene. Frontman and vocalist Nicholas Moriarity acts as the band’s glue with his ability to blend multiple genres together to create music that fans and critics alike can enjoy. Discussing the new album, the band commented that it is one of their darkest works thus far.