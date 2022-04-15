Snoop Dogg & Saweetie Join Anitta’s Live Coachella Set To Perform “Onda Diferente” And “Faking Love”

Home News Federico Cardenas April 15th, 2022 - 9:37 PM

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune has reported that the legendary rappers Snoop Dogg and Saweetie joined the Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta on her performance at Coachella. Anitta’s performance had already been widely celebrated and discussed as the first instance of a Brazilian artist playing at the famed music concert. But social media has been quick to note that the singer did not hesitate to bring on the two rappers on stage in the first ten minutes of her performance.

The artist first brought on Snoop Dogg during a performance of “Onda Diferente,” a track featuring a verse from the famed rapper. Snoop was quick to introduce himself, meeting cheers from the audience. A video showing Snoop Dogg’s introduction onto the stage was posted to twitter below.

Snoop Dogg joins @Anitta on the #Coachella Main Stage pic.twitter.com/5k4IxhcjUv — James H. Williams at Coachella 🎡 (@JHWreporter) April 16, 2022

The artist then proceeded to bring on Saweetie to bring on their collaborative track “Faking Love,” not long following her sharing of the stage with Snoop Dogg.

Fans on Twitter were overjoyed, exclaiming praises such as “Thank you Anitta for existing,” and “So proud of Anitta.”

OBRIGADO ANITTA POR EXISTIR HAHAHAHAHA #ANICHELLA — Nyan | #ANICHELLA (@alvesnyan) April 16, 2022

Que orgulho da anitta 🥺 — Lore Reis 🏳️‍🌈✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 (@alorereis) April 16, 2022

Snoop Dogg has recently made headlines by becoming the new owner of Death Row Records, which has been a staple of Hip Hop since the early ’90s.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson