Floor Jansen Of Nightwish Shares Mesmerizing New Song And Video “Storm”

Federico Cardenas May 28th, 2022 - 8:57 PM

Floor Jansen, widely known as the vocalist from symphonic metal band Nightwish, has shared a new track titled “Storm,” along with an accompanying music video. The new track follows Floor Jansen’s previous debut single, “Fire,” released in March.

With the release of two singles, many fans have wondered if the vocalist plans to release a solo album. To these fans, Blabbermouth has quoted the artist explaining that “There are a lot more songs ready. There’s not an album ready, but also because it would make no sense to have one. Due to the pandemic, there’s an entire NIGHTWISH still not done and still yet to be done; as it looks like, we actually are gonna do that now. So before that, I cannot say, ‘Okay, I come [out] with a solo album.’ ‘Cause then you also would like to do some more [solo] shows and do the right promotion and all of that, so there’s no time for that — which is a luxury problem on itself.” She went on to explain that the differences in expectations in the pop world and the metal world have affected her decision: “And that’s also a big difference with this pop music thing — you can release singles. It’s not an album-based world; it’s completely different.”

The mood of “Storm” can be described both as triumphant and dark, its sound featuring Jansen’s vocals alongside pianos, drums, and various symphonic instruments. Fans of the explosive sound of Nightwish will be thrilled to hear the second half of “Storm,” which brings in heavy drums alonside an array of intense horns and strings, as we hear Jansen roaringly sing “When you think you’ve won the fighting, I’m gonna strike your heart with lightning, You’ll be blinded by the light, You’re gonna hear my voice roar, Like thunder.” Watch the official music video for “Storm,” directed by Sami Joensuu, via YouTube below.

Nightwish have just concluded the North American leg of their “HVMAN. :||: NATURE.” world tour, lasting from early to late May.