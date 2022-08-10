Russian Circles Debut Dark New Music Video for “Gnosis”

Home News Karan Singh August 10th, 2022 - 12:54 PM

American instrumental group Russian Circles have released their first ever music video for the title track of their upcoming album, Gnosis, which is scheduled to drop on August 19th. The video, directed and edited by Joe Kell, seeks to manifest the word “Gnosis.” Check it out below:

The band said the following about their latest release: “Gnosis is a special song that has grown with us over a number of years. The main theme of the song was reconceptualized so many times that it provided nearly endless arrangement options. It’s rewarding to see such a minimal song idea evolve into one of our most dynamic and fully-realized songs to date.

When discussing a concept for the video, we agreed we wanted cinematic footage of nature and humanity. Ultimately, we wanted the video to feel fresh and inspiring despite dealing with a dark theme. Similarly, we wanted to compel viewers to rewatch the video and get something new from each viewing. Somehow, editor Joe Kell masterfully made this all happen.”