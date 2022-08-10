Coheed & Cambria Share Energetic New Music Video For “A Disappearing Act”

Home News Roy Lott August 10th, 2022 - 7:23 PM

Coheed & Cambria have released the music video for their song “A Disappearing Act.” Directed by Max Moore, the video sees Coheed and Cambria whipping up a high-energy dance party in the underground lair of the villain Candelaria. Candelaria is out to get the members of Coheed and Cambria throughout. Check it out below.

“A Disappearing Act” appears on their latest album Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind, released last month. The song follows “Comatose” and its lead single “The Liars Club,” both released in May. The band is currently out on their massive 2022 North American summer headline tour which features special guests Alkaline Trio and Mothica. Deemed the “A Window of The Waking Mind Tour,” the run marks the band’s first major headline tour in five years. The trek continues tonight, August 10 with a performance at The Lot at The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT. The last handful of shows are all on the west coast, including stops in San Diego, Berkeley and Seattle. It concludes on August 17 in Portland. Tickets for the remaining tour dates are on sale via the band’s website.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz