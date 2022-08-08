Wacken Open Air 2023 Sold 80,000 Tickets In Six Hours Making It Fastest Sellout In Festival History

Home News Skyy Rincon August 8th, 2022 - 5:07 PM

Megadeth at Ozzfest

According to Blabbermouth, Germany’s Wacken Open Air has done something incredible, they have sold the entirety of their 2023 festival tickets in under six hours. The initial lineup was only announced two days ago but features some big names including Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Dropkick Murphys, Jinjer, Beartooth and more.

The legendary festival will also now be spread out into four days rather than the usual three from August 2-5, 2023. More musical acts are yet to be announced, this year’s event boasted sets from over 200 bands.

In a statement, festival organizers reacted to the news, “Metalheads! We absolutely can not believe what just happened: The Wacken Open Air 2023 is completely sold out after a record time of 6 hours — all 80,000 tickets are sold out! Thanks for your incredible loyalty, support and the trust you give us!”

They went on to voice their gratitude for supporters and fans, offering, “We can’t wait to celebrate another superlative metal party with you next year. Look forward to many more great bands and a festival with which we will take you back to the age of the Vikings — officially on four days instead of three!”

Wacken Open Air 2022 just took place earlier this month with a star-studded lineup featuring Judas Priest, Slipknot, GWAR, Clutch, Arch Enemy, As I Lay Dying, Behemoth, At The Gates and more. This year marks the event’s 32nd anniversary with the first ever Open Air festival taking place in 1990 with a crowd of less than 800 people as Blabbermouth has reported.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado