Duckwrth Teams Up With Syd On Sultry New Single “Ce Soir”, New EP Chrome Bull Out August 26

Jared Lee, known professionally as Duckwrth has announced the release of his new EP Chrome Bull and shared a new single “Ce Soir” featuring Syd. “Ce Soir” is accompanied by a Mancy Grant directed music video and the record arrives on August 26 via STEM.

The song is unbelievably catchy and intricate with dreamy arrangements and thumping beats that leave the listener fighting the urge to dance. The video is sultry and dazzling with Syd and Duckwrth sharing intimate moments with a partner before riding off into the dark of the night.

Duckwrth will be touring this fall in support of his forthcoming EP. The kick off show is currently scheduled for September 14 in Santa Barbara, California at SOhO. He will then have back to back shows in Sacramento and Arcata before visiting Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio. He will have two consecutive shows in Canada in Toronto and Montreal on October 6 and 7. Returning to the U.S., he will play in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Washington D.C., North Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona before ending the North American trek with a show in San Diego, California at Music Box.

The UK and European leg of the tour will begin on November 30 in Warsaw, Poland at Praga Centrum. In December, Duckwrth will be visiting the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria. His last show of the year is scheduled for December 22 in Hamburg, Germany at Turmzimmer.

Duckwrth ‘The Chrome Bull’ Fall 2022 International Tour Dates

9/14 – Santa Barbara, CA – SOhO

9/16 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

9/17 – Arcata, CA – Arcata – Theatre Lounge

9/20 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

9/22 – Boise, ID – The Olympic

9/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

9/25 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

9/27 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

10/1 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

10/2 – Ann Arbor, MI – Blind Pig

10/4 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

10/6 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club

10/7 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz

10/9 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry

10/13 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

10/15 – Washington DC – Union Stage

10/18 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

10/19 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

10/21 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre

10/23 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

10/24 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

10/25 – Dallas, TX – Trees

10/27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City

10/29 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

10/31 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

11/3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

11/5 – Pomona, CA – Glasshouse

11/6 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

11/30 – Warsaw, Poland – Praga Centrum

12/2 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy

12/3 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

12/4 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Warehouse

12/6 – Birmingham, UK – Institute 3

12/7 – Bristol, UK – Thekla

12/8 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

12/9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Tolhuistuin

12/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Tolhuistuin

12/12 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique – Rotonde

12/13 – Cologne, Germany – Yuca

12/15 – Paris, France – Petit Bain

12/17 – Zurich, Switzerland – Exil

12/18 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom Bar

12/20 – Vienna, Austria – Grelle Forelle

12/21 – Berlin, Germany – Gretchen

12/22 – Hamburg, Germany – Turmzimmer