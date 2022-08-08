Duckwrth Teams Up With Syd On Sultry New Single “Ce Soir”, New EP Chrome Bull Out August 26

Jared Lee, known professionally as Duckwrth has announced the release of his new EP Chrome Bull and shared a new single “Ce Soir” featuring Syd. “Ce Soir” is accompanied by a Mancy Grant directed music video and the record arrives on August 26 via STEM.
The song is unbelievably catchy and intricate with dreamy arrangements and thumping beats that leave the listener fighting the urge to dance. The video is sultry and dazzling with Syd and Duckwrth sharing intimate moments with a partner before riding off into the dark of the night.
Duckwrth will be touring this fall in support of his forthcoming EP. The kick off show is currently scheduled for September 14 in Santa Barbara, California at SOhO. He will then have back to back shows in Sacramento and Arcata before visiting Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio. He will have two consecutive shows in Canada in Toronto and Montreal on October 6 and 7. Returning to the U.S., he will play in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Washington D.C., North Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona before ending the North American trek with a show in San Diego, California at Music Box.
The UK and European leg of the tour will begin on November 30 in Warsaw, Poland at Praga Centrum. In December, Duckwrth will be visiting the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria. His last show of the year is scheduled for December 22 in Hamburg, Germany at Turmzimmer.
Duckwrth ‘The Chrome Bull’ Fall 2022 International Tour Dates
9/14 – Santa Barbara, CA – SOhO
9/16 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
9/17 – Arcata, CA – Arcata – Theatre Lounge
9/20 – Portland, OR – Star Theater
9/22 – Boise, ID – The Olympic
9/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
9/25 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
9/27 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
10/1 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
10/2 – Ann Arbor, MI – Blind Pig
10/4 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar
10/6 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club
10/7 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz
10/9 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
10/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry
10/13 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
10/15 – Washington DC – Union Stage
10/18 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
10/19 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
10/21 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre
10/23 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
10/24 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
10/25 – Dallas, TX – Trees
10/27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City
10/29 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
10/31 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
11/3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda
11/5 – Pomona, CA – Glasshouse
11/6 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
11/30 – Warsaw, Poland – Praga Centrum
12/2 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy
12/3 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla
12/4 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Warehouse
12/6 – Birmingham, UK – Institute 3
12/7 – Bristol, UK – Thekla
12/8 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
12/9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Tolhuistuin
12/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Tolhuistuin
12/12 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique – Rotonde
12/13 – Cologne, Germany – Yuca
12/15 – Paris, France – Petit Bain
12/17 – Zurich, Switzerland – Exil
12/18 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom Bar
12/20 – Vienna, Austria – Grelle Forelle
12/21 – Berlin, Germany – Gretchen
12/22 – Hamburg, Germany – Turmzimmer