mxdwn PREMIERE: MIDDLESPOON Drops Crazily Fun Music Video for New Single “Crush On U”

Austin-based electronic-pop group MIDDLESPOON is the passion project of lead vocalist Alexander Beatz. They create a collection of wonderfully bright pop tunes with just a dab of that typical hip-hop swagger that can’t be denied, with pizzazz and a sprinkle on top. It’s quite creative how Beatz expressed complex topics such as gender bias and sexism rolling into one electro-pop-rock song in his video.

MIDDLESPOON’s “Crush On U,” exclusively premiering with mxdwn music, gives viewers an incredible sight of vibrant colors and amazing vibrations that make the body move and dance around. It is overall fun; no-holds-barred song. With MIDDLESPOON, there is no such thing as having too much fun. Need summer fun and tired of being in the house all day? “Crush On U” has the perfect summer beat required to bring a splash of joy back into the home. “Crush On U” tells the story typical summer fling with romance in the air, trying to convey a traditional school crush, doing usual high school things like going to the beach, football games, and of course, the classroom.

“Crush On U is the perfect environment in which your fondest memories of love and summer come back to life. It’s a reminder to live your best life and to fall back in love in your everyday,” said Beatz.

Check out the premiere of “Crush On U” right now below!