Daedelus Announces New Album Simmers Over For August 2022 Release, Shares New Single “After After Ever”

Alexandra Kozicki August 5th, 2022 - 9:16 PM

Electronic genius, composer, and producer Daedelus is set to release his next LP, Simmers Over, on August 26th. The record will be available on limited edition cassette and digital formats, and the LP follows What Wands Won’t Break and What Wands Remixed from 2020, as well as the Holy Water Over Sons LPs from 2021.

Daedelus’s music often reflects his interest in classicism and jazz, and Simmers Over is no different. The record was written after the birth of his first child and is a unique exploration of the creative inspiration that can come from becoming a parent. The baby girl, Clementine, is featured on the album cover. “It was a very quickly taken snapshot of the tiniest moment of exploration,” Daedelus adds, “thus the grainy gauzy appearance. Ear to keyboard, the three notes held don’t really spell a chord, but black keys in whole steps, who knows how beguiling to Clementine. The injury doesn’t deserve much mentioning; trust that the bandaid wasn’t for appearances. Nothing was set-up, but soon as I saw what was captured I knew it had to be the cover. As much as the album plays towards the fantastic, it is all very real subject matter, and I think this image expresses that.”

The 10-track, 34-minute album is sure to be another masterpiece from one of electronic music’s most respected artists.

Fans of Daedelus’s past work will be pleased to know that the new album features the same intricate harmonies and rhythms that have made his music so beloved. Simmers Over is a labyrinth-like record that feels like a journey through the different worlds, perhaps paralleled to each other, that Daedelus has experienced throughout his life. It is an intimate and personal album that is sure to please fans old and new. You can get a hold of it here.

Check out “After After Ever” below.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Simmers Over Track List

1. After After Ever

2. Something Blue

3. Knocking On Adore

4. A Show Of Arms

5. Sugar Glider

6. Unctuous

7. 360

8. Rips Mask

9. Slap Dash

10. Onomatopoeia