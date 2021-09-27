dublab Shares Historic decades (in space) Vinyl Record Featuring Suzanne Ciani, Dntel, Randy Randall and More

Home News Alison Alber September 27th, 2021 - 10:46 AM

While some might say through radio stations are a thing from the past, pioneer radio station dublab shows the world that radio station are here to stay and they are always forward thinking. This is proven once more with dublab’s new release decades (in space), an album of 10 songs by 20 different artists, released on quadraphonic vinyl.

It’s a perfect mixture of classic music elements and the future, then the packaging of the vinyl is so much more, because of the of NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory UX Designer Marijke Jorritsma, Experience Designer Daniel Perlin, Architectural Designer John Vieweg & Arts Technologist KamranV, who is also album’s producer, the packaging is also a new piece of art/ furniture. The project was funded through a grant of the National Endowment for the Arts.



The album itself contains the contributions of various musicians working together on the songs. The artists included on the project are, Emily Kokal (Warpaint) and Suzanne Ciani, Shruti Kumar and The Koreatown Oddity, Dntel (The Postal Service) and Mia Doi Todd, Laura Escudé and Sudan Archives, Alex Lilly and Kolars, Drum & Lace and Jeff Parker (Tortoise), Randy Randall (No Age) and Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad), Beatie Wolfe and Laraaji & Arji OceAnanda, Jeremiah Chiu and Sam Prekop (The Sea and Cake) and Daedelus and Molly Lewis (World Champion Whistler).

The so-called “10 by 20” concept is related to the radio stations 20th anniversary and 10th anniversary celebration of Echo Park music studio Bedrock LA before the pandemic in 2020. The album is also available via every format imaginable, this includes most streaming services, digital download, radio broadcasts and for audiophiles, high-resolution Dolby Atmos (via Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon HD).



Check out this unboxing video to find out more about the unique experience of listening to a quadraphonic vinyl.