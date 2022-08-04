Venom Announce In Nomine Satanas 6CD + DVD Boxset For September 2022 Release, Share New Video For “Black Metal”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 4th, 2022 - 4:02 PM

English heavy metal band Venom has just announced In Nomine Satanas in the form of a 6 CD and DVD boxset for release on September 23 via BMG. They have also announced the release of a 40th anniversary limited edition Black Metal silver and black swirled vinyl.

The band has also released a new music video for “Black Metal” which was originally released back in 1982. The video has a vintage feel to it, containing old live performance videos alongside hypnotic astral projections. It is dizzying and fast, complementing the iconic song perfectly.

Back in 2015, the band released their fourteenth studio album From the Very Depths. Then in 2018, Venom released Storm The Gates. In 2020, the band released Sons Of Satan, a collection of all of their earliest demos. Last month, Cronos of Venom joined Entombed for their July 14 appearance at the Gefle Metal Festival in Sweden. Tomas Lindberg of At The Gates, Scott Carlson of Repulsion, Johnny Hedlund of Unleashed and Urskogr of Serpent Omega also joined the band during their performance.

In Nomine Satanas Track Listing

CD1: Welcome To Hell

CD2: Black Metal

CD3: At War With Satan

CD4: Possessed

CD5: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik

CD6: Sons Of Satan

DVD: Black Metal (Deluxe Edition) (7th Date of Hell – Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, 1984)

Black Metal 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Track Listing

1. Black Metal

2. To Hell and Back

3. Buried Alive

4. Raise the Dead

5. Teacher’s Pet

6. Leave Me In Hell

7. Sacrifice

8. Heaven’s On Fire

9. Countess Bathory

10. Don’t Burn the Witch

11. At War with Satan (Intro)