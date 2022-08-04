Ela Minus & DJ Python Announce Collaborative New EP ♡ For September 2022 Release, Share New Song & Lyric Video “Pájaros en Verano”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 4th, 2022 - 7:50 PM

Colombian electronic musician Ela Minus and New York based DJ Python have teamed up for a new collaborative extended play entitled ♡ (Corazón) which is scheduled to arrive on September 16 via Smugglers Way. They have also shared their newest single “Pájaros en Verano.”

The song emanates a tropical paradise with a bouncy electronic ambiance thanks to Python and melodic, soft vocals courtesy of Minus. The track is complemented by an aesthetic pink and blue lyric video that is equally as mesmerizing and delightful as the music. “Pájaros en Verano” also leaves fans and critics alike wondering what the rest of the EP will sound like, creating hype for the forthcoming release date in mid-September. “Kiss U” and “Abril Lluvias Mil” will just have to remain a mystery until then.

Speaking on the album’s themes, Minus offered, “I made a list of things I was grateful for,” She continued, “Clouds (and the time to look at them), quietness, sleep, books, food. I wanted to celebrate that ‘after all the days that never happened and the nights that didn’t exist,’ we are here, alive, and together.”

Continuing the discussion, Python explained the technical side of the record, “We literally didn’t talk about how the tracks should sound,” He added, “I sent her instrumentals and she sent them back with perfect vocals. It was this unspoken communication, a process to know the self and the other endlessly.”

♡ (Corazón) Track Listing

1. Kiss U

2. Abril Lluvias Mil

3. Pájaros en Verano