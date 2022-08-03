David Crosby Believes He’s Too Elderly To Continue Touring

Home News Federico Cardenas August 3rd, 2022 - 8:09 PM

The legendary singer-songwriter and frontman of The Byrds, David Crosby, has seemingly ruled out any possibility of touring in the future. The artist took to Twitter to give the unfortunate news to fans.

Crosby’s post was written in response to a fan who asked him if he had any tour dates to announce. To this, responded that “I think I’m too old to tour anymore, sadly.” Crosby will turn 81 on August 14.

According to NME, the singer-songwriter’s final tour took place in 2019, where he played shows throughout North America from May to September. His final public performance taking place at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on September 17, which was followed by a private performance one month later in Toronto, Canada.

The artist had previously explained in 2021 that “I think I’m done playing live,” while also explaining that “Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Byrds are done; they are history. I’m so proud of all that music. I think it’s wonderful music and I want people to enjoy it, but it is history. We’ve done good work but don’t expect to see it again.” In 2019, Crosby had attempted to reunite his band The Byrds, originally formed in 1964, but failed due to the band’s frontman Robert McGuinn’s unwillingness.

While his touring days are behind him, Crosby has expressed a willingness to create more music, with NME quoting the artist stating that “I do think that I’m going to make at least two more records… It’s very important to me. I love making music, man. It’s my favourite thing to do. I’m going to do another one with James. We’re already writing it and I’m going to do another one with The Lighthouse band – we’re already writing that, too.”

Last month, Crosby, Stills and Nash made a return to Spotify after a 5 month boycott of the company.