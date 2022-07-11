Show Me The Body Shares Black & White Visuals for Music Video “Loose Talk”

Home News Lucy Yang July 11th, 2022 - 3:19 PM

Coming in hot just in time for the summer, Show Me The Body shares talented visuals for their music video Loose Talk. This was directed by Julian Cashwan Pratt and the track itself was teased previously during their performances.

“This Saturday, Show Me The Body will make a stop in Los Angeles for the west coast date of the new bi-coastal IN BROAD DAYLIGHT Festival at The Belasco Theater, which includes performances from Queens rapper and viral sensation Shawny BinLaden, Detroit rapper and Bruiser Brigade member ZeLooperz, New York rapper RxK Nephew, Philadelphia hardcore quartet Soul Glo, DMV rapper WiFiGawd, musician and designer LustSickPuppy, and more. There will also be DJ sets from multidisciplinary artist Slauson Malone and sonics curated by CORPUS Public Radio, the label’s monthly show on NTS Radio.” (Orienteer)

Without further to do, check out the visuals for yourself below!

Immediately, the black and white aesthetic is able to give very retrospective feeling to the viewers. Moreover, the acoustic guitar brings a great introduction as the camera pans out to everyone on the set. With so many people shown to be interacting with each other and the environment it is almost if the audience is apart of the party.

With more information on Show Me The Body, check out their tour dates here:

Upcoming Live Dates

7/12 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba

7/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar

7/14 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

7/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ CORPUS PRESENTS: LA IBD

7/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

7/22 – Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks

7/23 – Austin, TX @ Sunny’s Backyard

7/24 – Houston, TX @ The End

7/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

7/27 – Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress

7/28 – Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brew

7/29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline

7/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sound & Fury

8/1 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

8/3 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

8/4 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

8/5 – Tacoma, WA @ Real Art Tacoma

8/6 – Portland, OR @ Polaris*

8/7 – Boise, ID @ Shredder*

8/8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive

8/9 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

8/11 – Louisville, KY @ Portal

8/12 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant St.

8/13 – Baltimore, MD @ DIY

8/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas at Resorts World

9/30 – 10/2 – Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

