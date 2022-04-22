Bishop Briggs And DJ Satori Drop Out Of Coachella Weekend 2 Lineup Due To Positive Covid-19 Tests

Home News Mohammad Halim April 22nd, 2022 - 12:11 PM

Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals of the year, has been a hit so far with the weekend 1 headliners (Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weekend/Swedish House Mafia). However, fans of the Weekend 2 headliners were sad to note that two big artists will not be able to attend this weekend. Bishop Briggs, the talented and iconic Swedish singer and songwriter announced to her fans of her recent positive test on twitter.

According to DesertSun, Briggs tweeted “I’ve taken multiple tests and they are all positive. In order to keep you guys, my band and crew safe I won’t be able to make my Coachella set tomorrow,” she said in her Tweet. “I am beyond bummed and fighting back tears as I write this.”

I have Covid 🥺 I’ve taken multiple tests and they are all positive. In order to keep you guys, my band and crew safe I won’t be able to make my Coachella set tomorrow. I am beyond bummed and fighting back tears as I write this. — Bishop Briggs (@bishopbriggs) April 21, 2022

Unfortunately, Briggs is not the only one who was hit with the world-wide pandemic. Djordje Petrovic, who is more well-known as DJ Satori, has also informed that he will not be able to attend the music festival due to his positive case. He wrote on Facebook, “Just when you start to think the world is going back normal, it hits you the hardest … I’m so sad this happened and the timing couldn’t be worse! Hope to see you all soon.”

All is not bad news, fortunately, as the Weekend 1 headliners will be back to feature in Weekend 2 as well.

In other news, Bishop Briggs has also shared a new version of her song “Someone Else” with Jacob Banks.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz