Aurora Releases Previously Limited Single “A Potion For Love”

Sharing a new single, Aurora releases A Potion For Love for her fans. This was previously only limited to the Vinyl version.

“When I wrote ‘Exist For Love’ [the first single from ‘The Gods We Can Touch’], a celebrations of the love we carry within us, I also wrote ‘Potion For Love’. I wanted to also give something to the people who had lost their love,” AURORA said in a statement.

I find it so beautiful how we still find the bravery to give and receive love knowing how it can disappear at any moment. It makes it foolishly beautiful. Painfully delicious. So little connected to the mind and to logic that it makes my little heart want to burst.” (NME)

“The Norwegian singer will also reveal her live Vevo Studio performance of the song on YouTube at 5pm BST today (July 29.” (NME)

This song is resonating hard during this hot summer season for a lot of people.

“In a four-star review of ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ – AURORA’s third album, which came out in January – NME said that it’s “loaded with AURORA’s idiosyncratic quirks and enchanting notions, but it’s never purely a slave to whimsy”. (NME)

