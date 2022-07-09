Aurora Unveils Powerful New Single “The Devil Is Human”

Home News Finneas Gregory July 9th, 2022 - 4:47 PM

Groundbreaking Norwegian musician AURORA recently released a powerful new single “The Devil Is Human”. The official video for the song, available on Youtube has already amassed several thousand views and received strong praise from fans and critics alike. According to an article on NME “The Devil Is Human” was previously only available on the vinyl edition of her critically acclaimed album, The Gods We Can Touch, which the musician released in January of this year.

AURORA commented on the powerful message of her recently widely released song, “The Devil Is Human” stating: “We get sexualised by the world, and yet shamed for being sexual. They want to possess you and own you, and even decide what you get to do with your own body. We are not free until all of us are free. The world have tried for many years to burn women who were strong, who were brilliant, brave and free spirited. The devil is human, or apparently the devil is a woman. You can burn the skin we live in, but you cannot burn the witch away. #ourbodyourchoice.”

Musically, the song is 2 minute 56-second experience, with ethereal vocals and creative instrumental arrangements, all of which work together with the lyrics to further the message behind “The Devil Is Human”.

Overall, it is safe to say that fans of AURORA are likely thrilled that this amazing track, “The Devil Is Human” is now available to a much larger audience following its initial vinyl-only release.