PREMIERE: Lorne Behrman In His First Solo Debut Album A Little Midnight Drops His Tender-Hearted Second Single “I Hope The Sun Doesn’t Catch Us”

Lorne Behrman, a punk rock n’ roll singer-songwriter-guitarist’s life story is a pretty interesting one where he one day jumped on the Manhattan-bound Q subway train leaving behind his Brooklyn apartment that had been his home for 20 years. According to Behrman, the train’s motion was hypnotic, and his thoughts wandered to the life he was leaving behind.

On his new leg of life, he formed a family and lived a life apart from the punk mentality of his twenties. During this time, however, he divorced, became a single father, cleaned himself up after a 10-year substance addiction spree, got newly engaged, and began pursuing a solo artist career two decades later. He chronicles life in transition on his visceral and exposed debut solo album, A Little Midnight, due out on Spaghetty Town Records on September 16, 2022.

“This album is about struggling to be reborn,” Behrman shares. “Wanting to run back to the arms of toxic people or the patterns of self-destruction. It’s about clawing your way to a new existence while acknowledging all the casualties and all you’re letting go. You glimpse a new life, but you don’t feel it yet.”

Lorne Behrman’s “I Hope The Sun Doesn’t Catch Us,” exclusively premiering with mxdwn music, gives viewers an incredible sight of Behrman strumming his guitar with fantastic talent and singing about hoping that the sun doesn’t catch us, as we follow a man and woman on the streets of New York trying to get away from the sun that is blaring down on them.

What stands out the most about the song is the chorus when Behrman sings, “Heading out on a no way street/I hope the sun doesn’t catch us. I don’t know who I’m trying to beat/just hope the sun doesn’t catch us.”

It gives the idea that the couple running through the streets of New York captures the sense of what feels like desperation and the feeling of optimism that can peek itself out when it just feels like desperation will win in the end.

“Director David J Baron intuitively captured that feeling of running from reality but celebrating the moment. The couple is contrasted with my own performance footage, which is more unhinged and urgent,” said Behrman. “I was so moved by his sense of editing, the stunning lighting he captured, and his narrative visual approach—this video is the song come to life. I am so grateful for his talents, patience, and his keen artistic insights.”

