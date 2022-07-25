No Trigger Announces New Album Dr. Album For August 2022 Release, Share New Song And Video “No Tattoos”

Home News Lucy Yang July 25th, 2022 - 12:32 PM

Today’s music news follows the announcement from No Trigger with a new album release! In which, he shares his new song and music video for No Tattoos.

“The new album includes three songs from the EP, as well as the just-released “No Tattoos,” which the band calls a “short, fast, fun song about not having any tattoos. Almost everyone has tattoos now, so this song is for the holdouts. For the FREAKS! For US! We might not be cool but at least we’re going to heaven, unlike the rest of you.” It’s a ripper that’s cut from the same cloth as No Trigger’s classic material, and you can listen and watch the Dan O’Connor-created video below.” (Brooklyn Vegan)

Without further delay, check out the music video for yourself:

Tracklist

1. Antifantasy

2. Take Your Time

3. Acid Lord™️

4. Coffee from a Microwave (feat. Little Low)

5. Too High to Die

6. No Tattoos

7. Brainwashed

8. Water By The Beer Can

9. Foggy Mountain Bus Stop

10. Northern Corner

11. Euro Coke

12. Best Friend Stuff

13. Totally Digital

No Trigger — 2022 Tour Dates

7/27 – Neunkirchen, Germany @ Stummsche Reithalle

7/29 – Chaulgnes, France @ Pré Skali Fest

7/30 – Angers, France @ Le Héron carré

7/31 – Albi, France @ Xtreme Fest

8/02 – Porto Recanati, Italy @ Copacabana

8/03 – Salavaux, Switzerland @ Piquette Skatepark

8/04 – Stuttgart, Germany @ JuHa West

8/05 – Berlin, Germany @ Resist To Exist Fest

8/06 – Duffel, Belgium @ Brakrock

8/07 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Db’s

8/09 – Tolmin, Slovenia @ Punk Rock Holiday

8/10 – Augsburg, Germany @ Balloonfabrik

8/12 – Bochum, Germany @ Die Trompete

8/13 – Villmar, Germany @ Tells Bells Fest

9/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/24 – Worcester, MA @ Punk In Drublic Fest (w/ NOFX and Descendents)

9/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch (supporting The Lawrence Arms)

10/28-30 – Gainesville, FL @ FEST 20

