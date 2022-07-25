Jean-Michel Jarre Announces New Album Oxymore For October 2022 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon July 25th, 2022 - 1:22 PM

Iconic French composer and record producer Jean-Michel Jarre has announced his twenty-second studio album Oxymore. The record will be released later this year on October 21 via Sony Music.

Jarre has dubbed Oxymore an immersive musical project that uses “multi-channel binaural sound” to transform the listening experience. Alongside the record, he will launch a new VR world OXYVILLE which offers a uniquely engaging experience.

“OXYVILLE will be a virtual music city, and in the future I will invite other artists to be a part of it, as well as hold masterclasses and other events. I want it to become a sandbox for new music experiences,” Jarre offered about the multi-platform experience.

The composer was quite active last year, releasing Amazonia in April 2021. The album served as the original score for Sebastião Salgado’s exhibition of the same name. He also performed Welcome To The Other Side in a worldwide broadcast spanning television, VR and other platforms. The performance was quite unique with Jarre playing virtually in Notre Dame, Paris. Pollstar reported that the livestream had over 75 million viewers, a record breaking number.

A press release stated that Jarre “performed an early version of the composition in physical 360-degree spatial audio live as an exclusive world preview, within the walls of Maison de la Radio in Paris.” The performances alone highlight Jarre’s innovation as a musician, composer and producer. He has lead and will continue to lead advancements in sound and performance, paving the way for the next generation of musicians.