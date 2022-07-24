Bruce Springsteen Ticket Prices Anger Fans

Bruce Springsteen is set to go on an international tour beginning in February, tickets being sold on TicketMaster with its new “dynamic pricing” are being priced as high as $4,000 to $5,000 per CNN. Fans of the singer have made their voices heard in a significant uproar against the ticket-selling agency.

I’m sure you won’t see this @springsteen but you or your management need to have a word with the abhorrent criminals running @Ticketmaster who are charging exorbitant amounts to see you in concert. Please listen to your fans, nobody can afford these ridiculous ticket prices — Danny Biggane (@Danny_Biggane) July 20, 2022

The E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt responded to followers on Twitter expressing that he has no control over ticket prices. The price for a ticket set the farthest away from the stage is around $60.

I have nothing whatsoever to do with the price of tickets. Nothing. Nada. Niente. Bubkis. Dick. https://t.co/NsDJvoLMWu — 🕉Stevie Van Zandt☮️ (@StevieVanZandt) July 20, 2022

TicketMaster responded to the furor over their ticket prices by releasing some statistics on costs and sales of some of the tickets that went on sale last week according to Variety. Downplaying the number of controversial “platinum” tickets with variable prices that reached as high as $5,000 apiece on the first day of on-sales, Ticketmaster says those represent only 11.2% of the overall tickets sold.

That meant that the remaining 88.2% of tickets are sold at fixed prices that range from $59.50 to $399 before added service fees. TicketMaster went further to explain that the average ticket price thus far has been $262 with 56% of tickets being sold for less than $200.