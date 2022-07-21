Sun Ra Arkestra Announces New Album Living Sky For October 2022 Release, Share Lead Single “Somebody Else’s Idea”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 21st, 2022 - 5:07 PM

Grammy-nominated jazz group Sun Ra Arkestra has just announced their newest album Living Sky for release on October 7 via Omni Sound. They have also released the record’s lead single “Somebody Else’s Idea.”

Living Sky was recorded at Rittenhouse SoundWorks in Philadelphia in June 2021. It was mixed and mastered by Dave Darlington, who has previously worked alongside Wayne Shorter, Eddie Palmieri and Brian Lynch. The group worked with executive producer Ahmet Ulug once again; he has been involved with them since the 1980s.

Baritone saxophonist Knoel Scott commented on the song’s meaning, offering,“‘Somebody Else’s Idea’ is an affirmation that the world I live in is a world that I can change,” He continued, “The first part of change is not accepting the status, the so called status quo, in rejecting the status quo, I free myself to the possibilities which range amongst the infinite. It is our desire. There are those who listen to our music also embrace the possibilities which range beyond the limits of the impossible.”

The group’s 2021 record Swirling was nominated for a Grammy for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album. Back in May, Sun Ra Arkestra performed at Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival alongside Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, Hand Habits and more.

Living Sky Tracklist

1. Chopin (Frédéric Chopin)

2. Somebody Else’s Idea (Sun Ra)

3. Day of the Living Sky (Marshall Allen)

4. Marshall’s Groove (Marshall Allen)

5. Night of the Living Sky (Sun Ra)

6. Firefly (Marshall Allen)

7. Wish Upon A Star (Leigh Harline)