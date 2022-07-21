NEW MUSIC ALERT: A Day To Remember Unleashes New Song “Miracle”

A Day To Remember have unleashed a new single entitled “Miracle,” a heart-pounding, head-thrashing number set to light up the stage on their forthcoming tour this Summer. “Miracle” is available across all streaming platforms, accompanied by a cinematic and emotionally-charged music video available on the band’s official youtube channel. It is A Day To Remember’s first new music since their critically acclaimed 2021 album, You’re Welcome.

“Miracle” begins with two seconds of a light piano riff which immediately launches into a full-on thrashing guitar and drum riff. The lyrics have a very delicate sound that balances with the guitar and drums at the beginning of the song. The band appears to be playing in a large Church with all the seats removed, and images of marble statues resembling angels flicker on and off the screen. A large part of the video is spliced with distorted lights and images of the band playing almost trapped behind a screen of light. Strobe lights rage on as they reach the chorus and Jeremy McKinnon blares out lyrics.

A Day To Remember is set for a tour of the United States beginning in Baltimore, MD on July 27. The band will play over 30 shows culminating at the When We Are Young Festival, on October 29 in Las Vegas, NV.