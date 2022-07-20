Tool’s Justin Chancellor Returns With New MTVoid Song “Scanner Void”

Home News Karan Singh July 20th, 2022 - 11:14 AM

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

MTVoid, the project consisting of Tool’s Justin Chancellor and Sweet Noise/Serce vocalist Peter Mohamed, is back after nine years! Chancellor’s label, Lobal Orning, released a new song by the duo titled “Scanner Void” yesterday. Check it out below:

Death Grips producer Andy Morin contributed drums and synths to the mesmerizing single that features Mohamed growling a chilling word of caution: “They are scanning your soul.”

“Right now, technology is grabbing and shaping humanity,” Mohammed said about the new release. “We sell our souls to this whole system that is devouring their beauty.”

“Peter and I really push each other,” Chancellor added. “My playing is a reaction to what he creates. He’ll hit me with a beat, and I’ll spend days recording to it — almost in stream-of-consciousness. I’ll respond to him, and I’m always excited at what he pulls out from my response. It’s all cause and effect. There is a means to this end though; we’re both trying to write a song we would like to listen to. There’s a genuine momentum to it.”

More details on the forthcoming album, which Chancellor and Mohamed have co-produced, will be revealed soon.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson