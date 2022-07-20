Neal Schon Says Journey Will Play 50th Anniversary Shows; Doesn’t Rule Out Reunion with Steve Perry

Home News Federico Cardenas July 20th, 2022 - 11:03 PM

The legendary San Francisco-based rock band Journey has suggested that they plan to play new massive shows in celebration of their 50th anniversary as a band. Neal Schon, the rock band’s guitarist, delivered news about the band’s plans in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Loudwire quotes the guitarist as explaining that Journey wants to “going back into stadiums with someone I can’t really talk about right now.” While Schon did not give many specifics, he couldn’t help but build anticipation for what the band will be doing in the near future.

When asked about the possibility of a return of the band’s former singer Steve Perry and keyboardist Gregg Rolie, Schon does not rule out the possibility, explaining: “You know, I think that those two guys were a big part of the band and I think if [it] permits – the city permits – the fans would overall love it.” While the guitarist does not make clear what is meant by “if the city permits,” his statement has given fans much to be hopeful for in the band’s future.

This new statement has not been the only indication that Journey intends to work with Steve Perry again; Schon has previously explained that he and the singer have been “Talking and getting to know each other again.” Journey has previously performed two of their greatest hits at Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve 2022.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado