PREMIERE: Songwriter Cooper Kenward Announces Debut Self-Titled LP and Drops Quirky New Video “Make Me Blue”

Cooper Kenward, an indie-folk singer-songwriter, has announced the release of his self-titled first LP, due August 22 via Dogwood Dog Records. To commemorate this new journey, he has released a brand new track right off his upcoming LP “Make Me Blue,” not to mention a music video to go right along with it that Mxdwn gets to premiere exclusively today.

Even though this may be Kenward’s official debut solo album, he is far from being a newbie in the music world, and in fact, this album has been a long time coming.

“I had always worked on music, but I had never felt fully committed. I never had faith in it and would invariably over-critique whatever I had done,” said Kenward.

So, after coming to Los Angeles in 2017, Kenward focused his creative energies on cinema, working as a director and editor, which is maybe how the narrative would have ended if a rock bottom moment hadn’t compelled him to accomplish what he genuinely desired or truly wanted in his life.

Cooper Kenward has released the music video for his new song “Make Me Blue” off his upcoming Self-Titled LP exclusively premiering with Mxdwn Music, and the video starts with Kenward having a jolly good time minding his own business when he gets knocked on the ground by a skateboarder where he then passes out. The song starts with strangers drawing a dick on his face and getting driven on the back of a scooter to a place where carefree fun ensues. Maybe or maybe not, everything is just inside his head?

The song came together with Kenward (guitar/vox) alongside Andrew Maguire (drums), Jason Abraham Roberts (additional guitar), and Robert Shelton (Moog bass).

Speaking on his new track and its video, Kenward had this to say:

“I made the ‘Make Me Blue’ music video as an experiment in self-acceptance. Some of my inspirations were the unique warm humanity captured in the films of Les Blank and the surreal comedy that Leos Carax creates. We shot on 16mm to evoke a kind of lost in time feeling and cast friends to keep everything loose and carefree. Sometimes I can get in my head about the act of performance and this video was me telling myself to snap out of it and have a good time.”

Check out “Make Me Blue,” right now below: