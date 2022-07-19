Killswitch Engage Set To Headline Metal Blade Records 40th Anniversary Show At House of Blues Las Vegas

Home News Skyy Rincon July 19th, 2022 - 8:01 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Massachusetts based metalcore band Killswitch Engage has been announced as the headliner for Metal Blade Records’ 40th anniversary show at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band will be supported by New Jersey based deathcore group Fit For An Autopsy and Utah based heavy metal outfit Visigoth. Tickets for the event will be available to the general public on July 22 with a presale option starting July 20.

“I can’t imagine where music or my journey as a musician would be without Metal Blade Records,” comments Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage. “I can speak for the band when I say we are stoked and absolutely honored to be apart of the 40th anniversary celebration! Killer line up and a legendary milestone for Metal music around the world! Massive respect and love to Brian Slagel for all he has done for music and for Killswitch!“

“We are super happy to be celebrating our 40th year with our friends in Killswitch Engage, Fit For an Autopsy and Visigoth! I hope you can all come celebrate with us!” offered Metal Blade Records founder Slagel.

From January to March, the band hit the road alongside August Burns Red and Light The Torch. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic had unfortunately forced them to reschedule. This fall, Killswitch Engage will be touring with Lamb of God, Baroness, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Animals As Leaders, Suicide Silence and Fit For An Autopsy on ‘The Omens Tour.’

