Gogol Bordello Debuts Provocative New Song And Video “Teroborona”, Proceeds Going To Ukrainian Crisis Response Fund

Home News Alexandra Kozicki June 10th, 2022 - 11:05 PM

Ggypsy punk rock band Gogol Bordello formed in 1999 in NYC by singer and songwriter Eugene Hütz. The band’s sound is a unique blend of punk, gypsy, and world music, and their live shows are known for their high energy and wild, theatrical stage performances. And as is the punk tradition, the band has taken to activism that calls attention to social and political issues, and this one is close to everyone’s hearts.

“Teroborona” is a term for Civil Defense Units formed of civilians who stood up to protect Ukraine, and is also the title of the band’s newest song that was released today, June 8, 2022 via Cooking Vinyl.

The song, though short, is high-energy and catchy, with heavy electric guitars and Hütz’s signature raspy vocals. The lyrics are in Ukrainian, but you don’t need to know the language to feel the intensity of the patriotism and defiance against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Gogol Bordello is donating all proceeds from the song to the band’s Cauze campaign, a modern Donor-Advised Fund that donates to Care.org’s Ukrainian Crisis Response.

The video depicts civilians picking up arms and performing drills in preparation for battle, as a fiery statement about Ukrainian patriotism. “Many of my artist and musician friends had to pick up arms and join Teroborona,” Hütz stated “This is a dedication to their courage and to the courage of all defenders. The song is rooted in Ukrainian traditional dance ‘Arkan,’ one of true Ukrainian Hutzul spirit.”

The band is presently on a European tour that ends in mid-July. You can check out “Teroborona” below.