Atmosphere Announces Party Over Here Fall 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Blimes & Gab and Plain Ole Bill

Atmosphere has announced their Party Over Here tour, which will be held in Fall 2022. The band will also be joined by acts like Blimes & Gab and Plain Ole Bill. Beginning October 8 in Sacramento, Atmosphere will be touring across the west coast of the United States. Their tour will end about two weeks later, on October 21, in Salt Lake City, California.

Atmosphere, which consists of rapper Slug and DJ/producer Ant, are touring for their most recent album WORD?, which was released in October 2021 through Rhymesayers Entertainment. The 14 track album debuted at #4 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, and currently has over five million streams on Spotify.

Atmosphere is currently on tour as co-headliners with Iration. Their Summer 2022 tour kicked off on July 8, in Las Vegas, Nevada and is expected to run until August 26 in Irvine, California. The two bands are also being joined on stage by guests such as The Grouch With DJ Fresh and Katastro.

The newly announced tour dates are as follows:

PARTY OVER HERE TOUR DATES:

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

10/15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/18 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/20 – Stateline, NV @ Bally’s Lake Tahoe

10/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex – Rockwell

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna