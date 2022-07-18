Zakk Wylde Confirms Pantera Tour Calling it a “Pantera Celebration”

Home News Lucy Yang July 18th, 2022 - 3:21 PM

Upcoming in musical news, Zakk Wylde redeclares his involvement in Pantera tour as a “Pantera Celebration”. Previously confirming his participation back in, the guitarist is more than ecstatic to be on stage!

“When Vinnie was still alive, when the fellows were all talking about doing it, I just always told ’em, I said, ‘Of course I would … If you asked me, why would I not do it? I’m gonna honor Dime’,” remarked Wylde (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “It could be like [Jimi Hendrix Experience members] Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell asking Eric Clapton if he would go out and honor Jimi, and Eric playing Jimi’s stuff and singing Jimi’s songs and they’re going out as the ‘Jimi Hendrix Celebration.’ And he’s gonna honor his buddy and he’s gonna play his songs.” (Consequences)

Checkout the announcement for yourself here:

cel·e·bra·tion

/ˌseləˈbrāSH(ə)n

1- the action of marking one’s pleasure at an important event or occasion (concert) by engaging in enjoyable, typically social, activity. “the birth of his son was a cause for celebration — Charlie Benante (@skisum) July 15, 2022

Fans are left with only excitement for this upcoming performance tour. Without further to say, this is beyond just a celebration for performing on stage but rather a celebration for their music.

“He went on to say, “Obviously, it’s not Pantera. Pantera is those four guys — it’s Phil, Rex, Dime and Vinnie. But it’s just like when Zeppelin went out with Jason Bonham playing, it was phenomenal. I told Jason, I was just, like, ‘Dude, you crushed it, man.’ It’s a great thing just to hear them play that music again.” (Consequences)

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado