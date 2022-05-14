Metallica’s James Hetfield Offered Support To The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins During His Struggle With Alcohol

Home News Mohammad Halim May 14th, 2022 - 5:41 PM

The 2000 rock band, The Darkness has revealed been through tough times as it was revealed that one of their members, Justin Hawkins, is struggling with with alcohol issues. However, The Darkness has also notified that lead singer for Metallica James Hetfield noticed Hawkin’s struggles. On his very own YouTube channel Justin Hawkins Rides Again, Hawkins was analyzing the performance with Metallica and popstar Miley Cyrus at the Howard Stern Show. During the performance, he paused to compliment Metallica.

“I love Metallica,” he states proudly. “Let’s just get that out there: Metallica’s amazing. It’s a rite of passage – if you haven’t seen Metallica live, you must do so at some point in your lifetime. Those guys really kick arse, always have, I don’t care what anybody says.”

Hawkins then reveals that it was a tour with Metallica and The Darkness in Australia where Hetfield noticed the problems regarding Hawkins. However, Hawkins found the help very generous. According to Louder Sound, Hawkins stated that Hetfield “could recognise in me that I might have been struggling a little bit with certain behaviours [makes drinking motion]. He was really kind; he took me to one side and gave me his number and was like, If you ever need to talk to anybody…’ Really supportive, and an excellent person.”

Hawkins also admitted that Metallica’s other member, drummer Lars Ulrich, had other ways of helping out, “He was somebody that encouraged me to party and partied with me, so happy days one and all!”

You can catch more about James Hetfield here!

PhotoCredit: Mauricio Alvarado